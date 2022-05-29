Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 49.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,361,000 after buying an additional 409,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

