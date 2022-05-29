U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.60.

U.S. Well Services ( NASDAQ:USWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Well Services from $4.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

