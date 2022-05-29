Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
UURAF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.04.
