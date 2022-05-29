Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

UURAF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.04.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

