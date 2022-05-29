UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) will announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. UFP Industries posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $10.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,959,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $78.90. 169,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.