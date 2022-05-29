UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,790. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

