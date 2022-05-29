Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJLB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ultrack Systems has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

