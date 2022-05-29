Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJLB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ultrack Systems has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Ultrack Systems (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrack Systems (MJLB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.