Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

ULBI stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.50. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

