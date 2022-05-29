Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.9 days.

Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.