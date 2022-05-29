United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $7,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

