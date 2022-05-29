United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $235.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $236.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.