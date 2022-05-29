Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 694,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of UBX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09.
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.61.
About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
