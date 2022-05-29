Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,300 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 884,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 188.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $286.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

