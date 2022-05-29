USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Down 34.0% in May

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

USAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

