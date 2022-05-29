Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of USNZY opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
