Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of USNZY opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

