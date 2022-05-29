Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $284.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.72 million and the lowest is $283.46 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCSA. KeyCorp began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vacasa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,780,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCSA opened at $4.50 on Friday. Vacasa has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

