Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $86,168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

VLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.