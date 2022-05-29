Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 49.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

