Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.