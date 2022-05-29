Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 688,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.