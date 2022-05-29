Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 688,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.04.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
