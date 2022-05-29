VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 692.0 days.

Shares of VTTGF opened at $270.00 on Friday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $270.00 and a twelve month high of $485.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.42 and a 200-day moving average of $408.83.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

