VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 692.0 days.
Shares of VTTGF opened at $270.00 on Friday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $270.00 and a twelve month high of $485.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.42 and a 200-day moving average of $408.83.
VAT Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
