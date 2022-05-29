Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 31.6% in May

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verb Technology to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of VERB opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 232.32% and a negative net margin of 326.57%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verb Technology by 710.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,246,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verb Technology by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 152,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

