Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

