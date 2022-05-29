Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $391.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.60 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $341.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after buying an additional 152,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.52 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

