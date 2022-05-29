Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 50.5% in May

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 272,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VVOS shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

