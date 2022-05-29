Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 50.5% in May

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 272,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
NASDAQ VVOS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vivos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.