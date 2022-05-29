Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

