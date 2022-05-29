Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VWAPY opened at 16.31 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 14.38 and a 1-year high of 29.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 18.55.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.