Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,660,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 29,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other Vonage news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,452 shares of company stock worth $5,659,077. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,638,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 974,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 330,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Vonage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 710,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VG opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.