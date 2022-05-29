Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 298.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 620.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 65,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 56,629 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNO opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

