voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

VJET stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

