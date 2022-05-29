Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,361. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.