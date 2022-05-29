Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 30,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

