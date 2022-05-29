VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) vs. Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Financial Contrast

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ping Identity and VTEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $299.45 million 5.68 -$64.39 million ($0.82) -24.30 VTEX $125.77 million 6.85 -$60.51 million ($0.37) -12.43

VTEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ping Identity. Ping Identity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VTEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ping Identity and VTEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 4 10 1 2.80 VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75

Ping Identity presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.58%. VTEX has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 385.33%. Given VTEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and VTEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -21.80% -4.99% -3.46% VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42%

Summary

Ping Identity beats VTEX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners. The company's platform offers secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; access security; directory solution; dynamic authorization; risk management; identity verification; API intelligence; orchestration; and fraud detection. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions through a direct sales force. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

