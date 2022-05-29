vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -1.43.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

