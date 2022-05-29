Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

