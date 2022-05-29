Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $131.45 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $122.47 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

