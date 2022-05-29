Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) versus Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Critical Survey

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) and Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Koil Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -11.04% -36.94% -4.35% Koil Energy Solutions 11.32% 20.12% 13.62%

93.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Koil Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Weatherford International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Weatherford International and Koil Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Koil Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weatherford International currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Weatherford International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Koil Energy Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Koil Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $3.65 billion 0.68 -$450.00 million ($5.91) -5.90 Koil Energy Solutions $17.23 million 0.54 $2.33 million $0.16 4.31

Koil Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koil Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Koil Energy Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubularhandling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Koil Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc., an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services. The company also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; and refurbishment and repurposing of recovered subsea equipment, as well as support services for offshore interventions. In addition, it offers loose steel tube flying lead and umbilical hardware products, as well as riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valve services. Further, the company provides installation aids, including flying lead installation systems, tensioners, lay chutes, buoyancy modules, clump weights, mud mats, pumping and testing skids, control booths, fluid drum carriers, under-rollers, carousels, running and parking deployment frames, termination shelters, pipe straighteners, subsea deployment basket system, horizontal drive units, and rapid deployment cartridges. It serves energy companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. The company was formerly known as Deep Down, Inc. and changed its name to Koil Energy Solutions Inc. in April 2022. Koil Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

