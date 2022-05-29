WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Short Interest Update

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

WEC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.