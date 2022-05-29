Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of HIX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 333,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,353. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.