Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of HIX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 333,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,353. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 232,525.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.