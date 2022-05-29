Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 46.8% in May

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

HIX traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 333,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

