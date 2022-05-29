Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE MHF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,789. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
