Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

WNEB opened at $8.49 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $192.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

