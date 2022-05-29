Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 35.2% in May

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.22. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

