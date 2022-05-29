WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.89.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

