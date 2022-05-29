Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLM. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

