Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

