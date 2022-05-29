Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $17.43.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
