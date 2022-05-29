WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WiSA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in WiSA Technologies by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WiSA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in WiSA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WiSA Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WISA. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th.

WiSA Technologies stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.24.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WiSA Technologies will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.