WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 32.9% in May

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WiSA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in WiSA Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in WiSA Technologies by 57.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WiSA Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WiSA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. WiSA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WiSA Technologies will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

