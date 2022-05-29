Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.40 on Friday. Woolworths has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

