Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Critical Review

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group N/A -174.41% -99.07%

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Workhorse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 0.00 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A Workhorse Group $1.39 million 350.55 -$401.35 million ($2.40) -1.24

Workhorse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rivian Automotive and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 0 6 12 0 2.67 Workhorse Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of 73.31, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $5.90, suggesting a potential upside of 97.99%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Workhorse Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

