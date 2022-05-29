World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Update

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,452,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,270,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 18,440.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

WQGA stock remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and the financial technology sectors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

